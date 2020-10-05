Mexico announces $14 billion in infrastructure projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says a program of 39 joint public-private infrastructure projects worth about $14 billion will help revive the economy, which has been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico has lost about a million jobs due to the pandemic. The plan announced Monday by López Obrador and a group of business leaders hopes to start projects worth as much as a quarter of the nation’s GDP by 2022 and create as many as 185,000 jobs. The current round of projects mostly focuses on building oil refinery plants, highways and a passenger train.