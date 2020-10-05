Middleton Police investigating racist stickers placed on newspapers

MIDDLETON -- Middleton Police are investigating after racist stickers were found placed on newspapers in the neighborhoold around Middleton High school. Those who received the suspicious stickers reported receiving them on Sunday, October 4.

Based on information provided on both social media and mainstream media, police believe other residents who have received the same stickers. It's not known yet if anyone was specifically targeted.

If you have received something similar or have seen anything suspicious, you are asked to contact Middleton Police at (608) 824-7300.