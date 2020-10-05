Mt. Zion Baptist Church partners with Anesis to open therapy center within church

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Baptist church in Madison is partnering with a mental health center to provide therapy services to churchgoers and community members.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Anesis Family Therapy plan to establish an office within the Church. Starting this week, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anesis will assign a Crisis Stabilization Worker and a clinician at Mt. Zion. Members from the community will be able to drop in for services.

Myra McNair, owner and founder, of Anesis Therapy, is a state certified clinic that provides mental health, substance abuse and case management services.

"We have always had the vision of always meeting people where they are at, and not expecting people to come to us. So this really falls in line with our mission," said McNair.

Both McNair and Allen hope to have scheduled appointments available soon.

Heartland Building and Design is doing renovations to the church to ensure the counseling center has appropriate space for individuals seeking mental help.