New this week: Patty Smyth, ‘The Right Stuff’ and ‘Time’

This week’s new entertainment releases include Patty Smyth’s first album of original material in nearly three decades, as well as a third album from Brothers Osborne. There are also two black and white films that were hits at the Sundance Film Festival: Radha Blank’s witty directorial debut “The 40-Year-Old Version” and Garrett Bradley’s powerful documentary “Time,” exploring what a prison term does to a family. Miss “Mad Men”? Fans of that show will find similar style, cars, clothes and alpha male energy in “The Right Stuff,” an eight-part series based on Tom Wolfe’s book that debuts on Friday.