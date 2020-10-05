Packers add receiver to roster prior to Monday night matchup

GREEN BAY (WKOW) - The Packers are adding a healthy receiver to the roster prior to Monday night's showdown with Atlanta. The team has signed Reggie Begelton from the practice squad and elevated linebacker De'Jon Harris and defensive lineman Billy Winn from the practice squad for gameday.

Begelton was signed by the Packers in January after starring in the Canadian Football League. After training camp, he was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6.

The Packers are thin at receiver after placing Allen Lazard on injured reserve this week. Davante Adams also wrote on social media earlier Monday he is not playing against the Falcons. Adams has since deleted the post.