Packers take down Falcons to remain unbeaten

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers improved to 4-0 by taking down the Falcons 30-16 on Monday night.

The Packers took the field without their top two receivers. Davante Adams was inactive. Allen Lazard is on injured reserve. That didn't seem to cause any problems for Aaron Rodgers. He threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Robert Tonyan was the main beneficiary. He caught six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Jones also had a touchdown catch.

The Packers join the Seahawks as the final two undefeated teams in the NFC. Green Bay has a bye next week. They travel to Tampa Bay on Oct. 18th.