Pandemic puts damper on Lambeau Field area on game day

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Normally Lambeau Field and the area around the stadium would be filled with fans for any game, but especially a Monday night game.

But, that's not the case because of the pandemic.

While many nearby businesses are taking a big hit, they're trying not to focus on the lost revenue and instead be grateful the Packers are even playing at all.

Since Green Bay has one of the worst COVID-19 infection rates in the country, hope is dwindling that fans will be allowed at future Packers home games this season.