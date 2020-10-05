Paris on maximum virus alert, closing bars, not restaurants

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as numbers of infections are rapidly increasing. Paris police prefect Didier Lallement announced the new restrictions would apply at least for the next two weeks. Starting on Tuesday, bars will be closed in Paris and its suburbs. Student parties and all other festive and family events in establishments open to the public will be banned. Restaurants will remain open under strict conditions to be detailed later on Monday.