Piña colada carrot salad recipe
If you're looking for a simple recipe for your next side dish, try this piña colada carrot salad! Check out the full recipe below.
Ingredients:
- 1 package julienned carrots
- 1 cup halved grapes
- 3/4 cup piña colada yogurt
- 1/3 cup chopped macadamia nuts
- 1/2 a lemon
Directions:
1. In a medium-large bowl, combine all ingredients except lemon. Once all ingredients are combined, squeeze half a lemon over salad and stir well. Serve cold and store in the refrigerator. Enjoy!