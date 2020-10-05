Piña colada carrot salad recipe

If you're looking for a simple recipe for your next side dish, try this piña colada carrot salad! Check out the full recipe below.

Ingredients:

- 1 package julienned carrots

- 1 cup halved grapes

- 3/4 cup piña colada yogurt

- 1/3 cup chopped macadamia nuts

- 1/2 a lemon

Directions:

1. In a medium-large bowl, combine all ingredients except lemon. Once all ingredients are combined, squeeze half a lemon over salad and stir well. Serve cold and store in the refrigerator. Enjoy!