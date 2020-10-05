Rep. Ott in quarantine after attending event with Sen. Johnson, who’s COVID-19 positive

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Rep. Jim Ott is self quarantining after attending a campaign event in Mequon on Friday, the same event U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson attended prior to knowing he tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a precaution, I will be voluntarily in quarantine beginning today, and will be tested early and later in the week," Ott posted Saturday on his Facebook.

Ott and several other Republicans including, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Sen. Duey Strobel, Sen. Alberta Darling, and Rep. Dan Knodl were all listed as speakers for the Friday campaign event in Mequon hosted by the Republican Party of Ozaukee county.

Sen. Alberta Darling's office said she did not attend the event. A staffer with Sen. Strobel's office said he left the event before Sen. Johnson arrived but did not respond to follow up questions whether he's been tested out of precaution.

27 News reached out to every other Republican lawmaker listed on the event invitation but they have not responded to our request for comment regarding their health status.

Rep. Ott said Sen. Johnson was wearing a mask the entire time during the campaign event except when he spoke at the podium, saying he "never got closer to the senator than perhaps 40 feet."

Sen. Johnson says he was tested Friday afternoon after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive upon returning to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. He was notified he tested positive after attending the Mequon event, according to the Senator.

On a phone call with reporters Saturday morning, Sen. Johnson said he's feeling healthy and not experiencing symptoms.

"I was surprised. Again, I've taken a lot of COVID tests over the last several weeks because I've been on Air Force One, Air Force Two, I've greeted the vice president, I've been with the president, so I thought this was just another routine to make sure the test would come back negative," Johnson said.

He plans to remain isolated until given an all-clear. The senator's office will go all-virtual for the immediate future. Most of the staff had already been working remotely.