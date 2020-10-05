Sauk County health leader resigns over handling of virus

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — Sauk County's top health official says he’s frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.

In his resignation letter, Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther lamented those who he said have turned a global health crisis into a political tool.

He said those divisive choices become even more threatening when they hurt the ability to keep people alive and safe.

"The political gamesmanship has empowered some county supervisors to demand retraction of evidence-based public health guidance," Lawther wrote.

The letter, dated Sept. 14, says Lawther plans to step down on Oct. 14.

Sauk County Board Chair Tim McCumber told the Associated Press that Lawther’s handling of the pandemic response was likely off putting to some due to his personality.

McCumber says another problem was the size of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, a group of people with varying viewpoints, and it was difficult to reach a unanimous consensus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report