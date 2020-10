MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's first Shake Shack location opened Monday.

The restaurant at Hilldale Shopping Center is only the second in Wisconsin.

It's Shake Shack's 300th location.

The dining room is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hours are not as long as they'd usually be.

For every meal bought on opening day, Shake Shack donated a meal to Second Harvest Foodbank.