Sunny, dry, warm weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - After days of cooler weather in the 50s, the 60s returned Monday along with sunny clear blue skies.

Breezy conditions are expected to continue through the afternoon with gusts up to 30 or 35 mph possible. Winds will decrease with sunset but remain a bit breezy into the night.

High pressure continues to shift to the east, with a cold front pushing through the region Monday evening and overnight.

A few clouds may come with the front.

Although, mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday. Either sunny or mostly sunny skies will continue through the week.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm and become above the average for this time of year. According to the Climate Prediction Center outlook, temperatures will stay above average for the next two weeks.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s are likely through Thursday with the 70s returning Friday through the weekend.

Dry conditions persist, dominating the 7-day forecast.