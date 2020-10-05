Texas congressman calls on state attorney general to resign

DALLAS (AP) — A Republican congressman from Texas became the most presentiment member his party to call for the resignation of the state’s Republican attorney general, following revelations that Ken Paxton’s top deputies reported him to law enforcement for alleged crimes including bribery and abuse of office. Rep. Chip Roy said in a Monday statement that Paxton must resign “for the good of the people of Texas.” Roy was previously Paxton’s top deputy in the attorney general’s office. This comes comes days after seven senior lawyers in Paxton’s office sending a letter saying they had reported Paxton to law enforcement for potentially breaking the law.