Trump’s doctor leans on health privacy law to duck questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s doctor is leaning on a federal health privacy law to duck certain questions about the president’s treatment for COVID-19 and his condition. But a leading expert on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act says a more likely reason for Dr. Sean Conley’s selective disclosures appears to be Trump’s comfort level in fully revealing his medical information. Deven McGraw, a former career government lawyer who oversaw enforcement of the 1996 medical privacy statute. calls it “a little head-scratcher.” The selective disclosure raises more questions about what the president’s doctors aren’t telling the public.