Trump’s return means more anxiety for White House reporters

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s return to the White House to continue his recovery from the coronavirus seems certain to increase the anxiety level for journalists. Three journalists who worked at the White House recently have tested positive for COVID-19. Reporters have been advised to stay away from the White House, unless they are able to work in enclosed spaces or are assigned to the 13-member pool that follows the president’s movements. Left unclear is whether White House staff that has generally followed the president’s lead and shunned masks will change now that they work at the site of a coronavirus outbreak.