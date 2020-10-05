Under fire over LGBT rights, Polish leader blames activist

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — LGBT rights are the focus of a growing culture clash in Poland. A LGBT rights movement has been met with a conservative backlash for complaining about local “LGBT-free” ordinances. While President Donald Trump sees an ally in Poland on many issues, his ambassador says Poland’s conservative government is on the “wrong side of history” on this issue. Many local towns have declared themselves to be free from “LGBT ideology.” Bart Staszewski, an activist opposed to the term “ideology,” has protested these towns by putting up signs saying “LGBT-FREE ZONES.” The government blames him for the country’s human rights image problem. At least 50 foreign ambassadors have rebuked the Polish government for its treatment of LGBT people.