UW Health uses COVID-19 saliva testing for patients undergoing procedures

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health has started using saliva collection for many people being tested for COVID-19 before a procedure.

The method is being used for UW Health patients 3-years-old or older who are asymptomatic and being screened before an operation or procedure, said UW Health.

A nose swab is still being used for children under 3, patients who are not able to produce enough saliva for the spit test and those patients that have symptoms of COVID-19.

"Saliva was validated in studies carried out at UW Health as an acceptable COVID-19 testing specimen type for use on the Hologic Panther TMA and CDC Roche-Lightcycler assays which are used here at UW Health," said a news release.

Using saliva tests may help all healthcare systems keep the COVID-19 testing supply at an appropriate level.