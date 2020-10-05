Warmer temps ahead next two weeks

MADISON (WKOW) - After a cold start to the morning, temps are on the rise across the forecast.

SET UP

An area of high pressure builds over the Great Lakes. Winds turn clockwise around highs so our flow will be out of the south and southwest across the forecast causing temps to rise.

TODAY

A frost advisory continues til 8 am for temps in the low to mid 30s.

Plenty of sunshine and a breeze out of the SSW with gusts up to 30 mph later today will cause temps to rise to around 60°.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and much milder with temps in the mid 40s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.



THURSDAY

Sunny skies continue with highs in the mid 60s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the low to mid 70s.



WEEKEND

Plenty of sunshine and staying warm with temps in the low 70s.