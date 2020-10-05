What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

The White House is striking a sunny note about President Donald Trump’s condition, with doctors volunteering that the president could be discharged as early as Monday from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. A burst of early-morning tweets followed his motorcade ride to cheering supporters outside the hospital the evening before. It all seemed designed to project strength and normalcy from a president who has now spent three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Still, a recent pair of news conferences from a White House physician caused confusion about the president’s condition, both because of what the doctor said _ and what he didn’t say.