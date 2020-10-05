White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGON (WKOW) -- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest member of President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19.

In a Tweet Monday morning, McEnany said that after testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, she tested positive for on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.

McEnany said no reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.

She also said she definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.

She will begin the quarantine process.

The news comes as President Trump is waiting to see if he will be discharged from the hospital today after being confined for COVID-19 treatment since Friday.