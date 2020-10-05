With COVID-19 diagnosis, Trump says ‘I get it.’ He doesn’t.

WASHNGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s hospital declaration that getting COVID-19 has allowed him to “understand” the virus that has been devastating the nation for seven months was far from the first time he has relied on personal experiences when shaping policy or politics. But his declaration that the disease should not “dominate” lives reinforced that the president has struggled to relate with everyday Americans. Trump was released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after receiving 72 hours of care, complete with experimental medication, at one of the nation’s finest hospitals.