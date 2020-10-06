Asia Today: Sri Lanka bans public gatherings amid sharp rise

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have banned all public gatherings as a new cluster of COVID-19 expands in the Indian Ocean island nation. Health authorities said early Wednesday the outbreak centered at a garment factory has risen to 830 confirmed infections while more than 1,000 people have been asked to quarantine at their homes. The health ministry ordered the public not to conduct public gatherings such as exhibitions, parties, conferences, indoor or outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows and processions. The cluster emerged Monday, a day after Sri Lanka reported its first community infection in two months.