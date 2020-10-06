Asian shares gain on stimulus hopes, Trump leaving hospital

Shares are higher in Asia after hopes for fresh economic stimulus helped Wall Street recover its losses from the initial shock of learning President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. Shares rose Tuesday in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. Shanghai’s markets are closed for a holiday. Overnight, the S&P 500 climbed 1.8%. Treasury yields, stocks overseas and oil all rose after Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both noted the importance over the weekend of additional support for the economy. Trump left the hospital, returning to the White House late Monday despite uncertainty over his recovery and risks that he is still infectious.