Australia plans massive pandemic budget, record deficit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has announced plans to cut income taxes, create jobs for young people and stimulate business investment with a raft of pandemic measures that would create a record 214 billion Australian dollar ($153 billion) deficit in the current fiscal year. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday presented his annual budget plans for the year that started on July 1, with economic forecasts based on an assumption that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in 2021. Net debt will increase to 703 billion Australian dollars ($503 billion), or 36% of gross domestic product, at the end of the current fiscal year and peak at 44% of GDP in mid-2024.