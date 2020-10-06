Beloit schools to continue virtual classes into January

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit schools will continue virtual classes until at least January of 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread at a rate beyond the school district's standards.

"I understand how challenging this decision will be for many of our families," said School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser in a letter to families. "The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students, families, and staff during this unprecedented time continues to be my priority with each decision I make."

Keyser committed to virtual instruction through the second term, meaning the soonest students may return to the classroom is Jan. 23 of next year.

As justification for his decision, Keyser cited a benchmark of COVID-19 test results. The district's guidelines require that the county see decreasing positive COVID-19 test results and that the 14 day average of positive tests be under five percent of people tested. Currently, Rock County is seeing an average of over 10 percent of tests return positive.

"Our principals and teachers are committed to engaging all our students in a positive learning process and environment," Keyser wrote. "Please reach out to your child’s or teen’s school with any follow-up questions."