Big Ten announces start date for hockey season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the men's hockey season will begin as soon as November 13. The season will involve a 24-game conference schedule with each school also playing four games against Arizona State.

The season will conclude March 18-20 with the Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament. It will be a single-elimination format with all seven conference teams in the field.

“The 2020-21 hockey season builds on the rich traditions of Big Ten Hockey and brings new competitive opportunities to the Conference with the Arizona State University scheduling agreement,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement. “As our teams return to competition, we will continue to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes at the forefront of our decisions."

Big Ten hockey teams will follow all current medical protocols including daily antigen testing and enhanced cardiac screening. Arizona State has agreed to follow the same protocols.

The full schedule and details about the postseason tournament will be announced at a later date.