Businesses react to new statewide indoor capacity limit ordered by Gov. Evers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following an emergency order capping indoor gatherings to 25% of a room or businesses' capacity, business owners are divided in their reactions.

"I'm glad it's finally happened," Hive of Madison owner Pam Schwarzbach said Tuesday. "It's been really hard both as a general citizen but also as a business owner and a member of the community to watch Wisconsin's numbers rise out of control in the past few weeks."

Schwarzbach said the pandemic has been very hard on small business owners, often forcing them to make difficult decisions. She says despite the business pressures she's facing, she's made a conscious decision to prioritize people over profits.

"It hurts as a business owner, but health and wellness far exceed dollars at the end of the day," she said.

Other business owners don't view the order as favorably.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce President Kurt Bauer released a statement saying, "Unfortunately, Gov. Evers’ order will cause even more harm to already-suffering businesses while failing to actually slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Our state’s employers have been true leaders when it comes to health and safety, and this order will just serve to economically punish them when they can least afford it."

Schwarzbach said she recognizes some people may think the occupancy limit is unnecessary, but she thinks it's critical for businesses' in the long term.

"I think for the health and wellness of our community, our state and the nation at large, we need to be making these choices that may seem a bit restrictive knowing that it's what it's going to take for our business to survive," she said.

She told 27 News her customers have been grateful for measures that prioritize health and safety, too.

She said in order to truly get back to normal and help small businesses, communities have to get the pandemic under control.

"Every day that we let our numbers rise are weeks before we get back our businesses, before we get our kids back in school, before we have the ability to go out to dinner, to go to a movie theatre," she said. "There's simple choices that we can make as a community that can make long term changes in how we survive this pandemic."