Crash with injuries reported on WIS 104 near Albany

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County Sheriff's Office has responded to a crash with injuries on NB WIS Hwy. 104 near Albany. The crash happened near Dunphy Road.

The crash has shut down all lanes of the highway.

Alternate Route: Northbound traffic on WIS 104 will exit onto WIS 59 and head West. Then head North on CTH E, then head East on CTH until returning to WIS 104 -- Southbound traffic on WIS 104 will exit onto WIS 59 and head East. Then will head South on WIS 213, then head West on CTH until returning to WIS 104.

27 News is working to confirm more information and will be following this developing story.