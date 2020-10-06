Days of sunshine and more 70s ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been another warm, dry, sunny and somewhat breezy day across southern Wisconsin.

Highs were able to climb into the low 70s, well above average.

Breezy conditions continue Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will be around 10-15 mph Wednesday, coming from the northwest.

Another weak, dry cold front will push through the area Tuesday night. With this comes a few mid-level clouds, sunny skies return Wednesday.

High pressure will build in across the Northern Plains Wednesday. This will bring quiet, dry weather through the end of the week into the weekend.

Above average temps, highs mostly in the 70s, dominate the 7-day forecast.

The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 63 degrees. Yet, southern Wisconsin will be feeling high temperatures ranging from the low-to-mid and even upper 70s through the weekend.

An abrupt change from how we started October, with high temperatures well below average. Values were in the low 50s some days.

Dry weather all week. Scattered showers are possible next Monday.