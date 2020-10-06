Dutch hospital: Gynecologist fathered at least 17 children

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch hospital says that a gynecologist who worked at an artificial insemination program at a Dutch hospital fathered at least 17 children using his own sperm without informing the parents. Gynecologist Jan Wildschut, who has since died, worked at the Sophia Hospital, now known as Isala Hospital, in the eastern city of Zwolle in the 1980s through to 1993. The hospital said Tuesday that “from a moral perspective, Isala finds it unacceptable that a gynecologist-fertility doctor was both practitioner and sperm donor.” The hospital said that the gynecologist’s donor children and his family are in regular contact and have a good relationship with each other.