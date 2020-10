Edgewood girls golf returns to state

HOLMEN (WKOW) -- The Edgewood girls golf team is headed back to the WIAA State Tournament. The Crusaders cruised to a Division 2 sectional title. Lakeside Lutheran finished second to also qualify as a team.

The Crusaders will be looking for a third straight state championship next week at Blackwolf Run - Meadow Valleys, Kohler.

Team Results

Top two teams advance.

POS TEAM SCORE 1 Edgewood Sacred Heart 341 2 Lakeside Lutheran 363 3 Wisconsin Dells 376 4 Lancaster 384 5 Arcadia/Independence 386 6 Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 389 7 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 393 8 Black River Falls 421

Individual Results

** Denotes Individual Qualifier