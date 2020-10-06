Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming Australian mainland again

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tasmanian devils are roaming mainland Australia again after 3,000 years. The feisty, carnivorous marsupials went extinct on the mainland before Europeans arrived. They live in the wild in Australia’s island state, but a contagious cancer was another blow to their survival. Conservation groups have recently released some cancer-free devils in a wildlife refuge on the mainland, and they plan to release more in the coming years. Their hope is that the species will thrive and improve the biodiversity.