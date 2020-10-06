Four displaced after Janesville duplex fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Fire Department responded to a fire in a duplex on Benton Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters responded to the call at 3:25 p.m., they found a small two-story duplex with fire and smoke coming from the back of the property.

Fire was coming from both the first and second floors as well as the attic. Everyone got out safely. Crews were one scene for about 3 hours to put out the fire fully.

The house sustained heavy fire, heat and smoke damage throughout the residence. There were no injuries, and all four of the tenants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.