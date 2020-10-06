Greece: Extreme right group faces verdict at criminal trial

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leadership of Greece’s extreme right group Golden Dawn faces a landmark verdict in a five-year criminal trial. It could put them behind bars for a decade if found guilty of acting as a paramilitary organization that ordered attacks on immigrants and political opponents. Former national lawmakers are among dozens of defendants from or linked to the group with Neo-Nazi origins that rose to become Greece’s third-largest political party during a severe financial crisis. Police said Tuesday they are expected to deploy some 2,000 officers before Wednesday’s verdict while a series of street rallies against Golden Dawn is planned in central Athens.