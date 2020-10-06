Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen is being mourned across the world of music. Artists from Lenny Kravitz to Kenny Chesney are honoring Van Halen, whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band into one of hard rock’s biggest groups. Van Halen supplied the unmistakable grinding solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and had hits with “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.” Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday. With his distinct solos, Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album.