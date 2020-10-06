Injuries, losses keep piling up for winless Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are losing games and defensive backs in equally proficient fashion. Atlanta already was entering its Monday night game without safeties Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) as well as cornerback A.J. Terrell (COVID-19 reserve). That beleaguered secondary took more hits when safety Damontae Kazee got carted off the field and safety Jaylinn Hawkins left with a concussion in the second quarter. The Falcons’ decimated defense was no match for Aaron Rodgers in a 30-16 loss to the unbeaten Green Bay Packers (4-0).