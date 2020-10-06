Janesville fire forces residents to flee duplex

(WKOW) -- Four people escaped unharmed after fire raced through a duplex in Janesville.

It started about 3:30 in the afternoon on Benton Avenue.

The Janesville Fire Department said heavy fire and smoke was visible in the back of the building when they arrived.

They brought the fire under control quickly, but stayed for three hours making sure it was completely out.

The duplex was severely damaged.

The American Red Cross is helping the four people who escaped.



