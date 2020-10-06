John Hagee, prominent megachurch pastor, ill with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Prominent Texas megachurch pastor and conservative activist John Hagee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Hagee’s son, Matt Hagee, announced the illness during Sunday services at Cornerstone Church, which his father founded. Hagee said his 80-year-old father received the diagnosis Friday and was recovering after the illness was detected early. John Hagee has been a committed supporter of Israel and is a stalwart backer of President Donald Trump, who also has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted Tuesday that Israel has no better friend than John Hagee and that he is praying for his fast recovery.