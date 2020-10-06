Long-term care staff take on role of election workers during pandemic

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The pandemic has put an extra workload on staff at long-term health care facilities, especially during election season.

Shirley Duerst has worked to help residents at Four Winds Manor in Verona for 36 years. Over that time, she's taken on the role of unofficial election official, encouraging residents to register to vote.

"All the residents, they have a freedom to vote, you know, if they want to vote, they should be able to," Duerst said.

Typically, deputies from local clerks offices or organizations visit facilities to help people who want to vote get registered and fill out absentee ballots if needed. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission determined that wasn't safe during the pandemic, so now the job is left up to staff members.

Duerst is visiting each resident of Four Winds herself to check if they want to vote, their voter registration status and to take absentee ballots to the clerk's office.

"Like with the deputies, they would read the ballots to them, and the residents would tell them what to do. And that's the same way with me. I'm not going to influence the residents on how to vote, I would just give them the information and help them if they need it," she said.

At a larger facility like St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, it takes a bigger team to get the job done for the roughly 150 residents.

The city clerk's office shared information and guidance to help train the workers.

"It is a very systematic way of doing it. It's a lot of work, yes, but it's not way off the map of what we've done before," said Carmela Mulroe, activity director at the center.

Voting rights advocates have been working to help train thousands of staff across Wisconsin, after hearing of challenges in the primary elections.

Barbara Beckert, with Disability Rights Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, says her organization heard from people who weren't able to get help with absentee voting and weren't allowed out of their long-term facilities to vote in person.

"People should not have to choose between having a place to live and being able to participate as a citizen in the election, so we hope that that won't be the case, but we also know that COVID-19 has hit care facilities very hard," Beckert said. "Many of them are struggling with a lot of additional responsibility."

The non-partisan organization has been working with the state to make sure voting rights are upheld. They're offering virtual trainings and putting out information online.

"I's all hands on deck, trying to do the best we can to support these individuals and make sure that their voices heard in a very important election year," Beckert told 27 News.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says long-term care facilities have a responsibility to help residents vote, including assistance with filling out ballots or voter registration forms and arranging safe transportation to polling locations or ballot drop-boxes.

Residents with concerns should contact the ombudsman program, which works with organizations to promote the rights of long-term care residents, according to DHS.

Meanwhile, the facilities will continue their efforts to make sure everyone who wants to vote can do so in the final weeks before the election.

"It's really important to them. And for many of them it's a traditional component for their life," said Mulroe. "It was a unified thing that was important for them and their family. So, having them participate in this, especially during the pandemic when it can feel isolating already, to know that their vote does count, and that they still have a voice, I think, is really important."