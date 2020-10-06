Madison alders propose rescinding park encampment order for homeless

MADISON (WKOW) -- A resolution introduced at Tuesday's Madison common council meeting would get rid of the mayor's order that allows encampments at some city parks.

More homeless people have resorted to tent camping in parks because of the pandemic.

The alders who introduced the measure say there are numerous unlawful encampments and bad behavior tied to some of them -- like a homicide in Reindahl Park and an arson case at James Madison Park.

They want the city to investigate other temporary housing options for the homeless.