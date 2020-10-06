Madison Common Council votes to hire data, voice experts to examine purported profanity during meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Common Council could spend up to $10,000 to try to figure out who used profanity during a meeting a month ago.

A woman filed a complaint claiming alder Paul Skidmore directed profanity toward her during a September 1 council meeting over zoom. Skidmore says it wasn't him.

On Tuesday night, Skidmore didn't address the complaint but has objected to what he calls a lack of due process after 14 other alders wrote an open letter pointing the finger at him.

"I'm wondering where the due process is. 14 of my colleagues have already commented publicly that they may have come to a decision already. So let's see about what due process there is," said Skidmore.

The city will hire experts for data and voice analysis of the meeting. The investigation needs to be completed by November 10.