Madison Freakfest not happening this year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley confirmed to 27 News late Tuesday that the annual Halloween festival "Freakfest" in downtown Madison won't happen this year. It hasn't been scheduled since it would violate public health guidelines due to COVID-19.

Crawley added that other large gatherings are not recommended and there may be possible consequences if that does happen.

"There will be outreach to students, residents and folks at surrounding universities and communities reminding them of the possible ramifications," said Crawley in email communication to 27 News.