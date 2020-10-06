Military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and other top military leaders are under quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public. The officials say that Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force and Marines have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution. The head of U.S. Cyber Command, Paul Nakasone, was also among those quarantined. The officials said the military leaders were working from home and this has not affected military readiness.