Most days at or above 70° in the 7-day forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A warm, dry stretch of weather returns with above average temps across the forecast.



TODAY

Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit breezy with temps in the low 70s.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph by late-day.

TONIGHT

Mild and clear with lows in the mid 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 60s.



THURSDAY

Sunny with highs in the upper 60s again.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.



SATURDAY

Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with scattered showers possible and highs in the upper 60s.