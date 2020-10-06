Most days at or above 70° in the 7-day forecast

Most days at or above 70° in the 7-day forecastUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - A warm, dry stretch of weather returns with above average temps across the forecast.
TODAY
Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit breezy with temps in the low 70s.
Winds will gust up to 25 mph by late-day.
TONIGHT
Mild and clear with lows in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY
Sunny with highs in the upper 60s again.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY
Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY
Mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with scattered showers possible and highs in the upper 60s.