MPD investigates attempted armed robbery at eastside restaurant

MADISON (WKOW) -- A worker at TGI Fridays in Madison was threatened with a knife Monday night as an attempted robber demanded money, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD said a man wearing a mask, hat and dark clothing entered the restaurant near the East Town Mall just after 10:30 p.m.

The suspect held a four inch knife and demanded to be taken to the cash register.

When the employee called for a manager the suspect ran away-- without any money.

A police dog was used to track down the suspect, but no one was found.

MPD is using video evidence as they continue to investigate.

If you have information about the crime, you are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.