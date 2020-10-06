New Mexico candidate addresses his work in 1980s porn films

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic candidate in an open New Mexico House race is acknowledging his participation in two pornographic films in the 1980s as a college student. The revelation about Roger Montoya of Velarde emerged as the nationally heralded arts educator runs for office in a sprawling rural legislative district. Montoya says he was young and naive when he participated in the films and is not proud of it. The state Republican Party on Monday called on Montoya to withdraw from the political race based on “unacceptable” risky and dangerous behavior. Leading Democrats have rallied in support of Montoya.