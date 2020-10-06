Panel to announce 2020 Nobel Prize for physics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics is being announced Tuesday. It’s an award that has in the past honored discoveries about the tiniest of particles and the vast mysteries of outer space. A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient some time after 0945 GMT. Last year’s prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of over $1.1 million courtesy of a bequest left by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The other prizes are physics, chemists, literature, peace and economics.