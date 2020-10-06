Panel upholds firing of Colorado cop for ignoring pleas

DENVER (AP) — An independent municipal panel has upheld the termination of a Colorado police officer fired for not assisting a restrained Black woman who begged for help after she became lodged upside down in the back of his patrol car. Aurora’s civil service commission issued a written ruling on the firing of Levi Huffine on Tuesday. It says his “callous and intentional disregard” for Shataeah Kelly’s safety and well-being last year was so egregious that it merited termination. The Aurora Police Department is already under scrutiny because of last year’s death of Elijah McClain, a Black man confronted by police after someone reported him as suspicious.