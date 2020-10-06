Police warn about rash of sneak-and-snatch thefts at area gas stations

MADISON (WKOW) -- A DeForest woman had her wallet stolen from her car in late September after she stepped out to pump gas on Mineral Point Road in Madison.

Police say the thefts bring the number to four of recent similar incidents at area gas stations.

In this case, the 20-year-old DeForest woman left her Tory Burch wristlet in a cup holder in her car. When she finished pumping gas, it was gone, according to a Madison police incident report.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle pulled up next to hers, and one person got out, sneaked up to the her unlocked passenger door, opened it, and took the wallet.

The car is listed as stolen out of Sun Prairie.

The theft took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 28 at the Kwik Trip at 7502 Mineral Point Rd.

Motorists are urged to lock doors, and roll up windows, while pumping gas.